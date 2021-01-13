El Yucateco Hot Sauce to Donate to Feeding America in Honor of National Hot Sauce Day (1/22/2021)

Will also hold a competition for recipes featuring hot sauce

/EIN News/ -- Bentonville, AR, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, El Yucateco Hot Sauce announced it will be making a donation to Feeding America equivalent to the value of 5,000 bottles of its famous El Yucateco hot sauce in honor of National Hot Sauce Day. The event will take place on January 22, 2021. The company will also be holding a Hot Sauce Recipe Competition where food lovers are asked to submit their best recipes that use El Yucateco Hot Sauce in one of their favorite dishes. A special judging panel will select 21 lucky winners who will receive one year’s worth of El Yucateco Hot Sauce.

“This is an opportunity for people who love to cook to explore the culinary potential of hot sauce,” said Amy Wilson, a spokesperson for the company. “Share your flavor and we'll share ours across America. We encourage our hot sauce customers to share their personal experiences, including the love of food and culture, and success as creative hot sauce cooks.”

El Yucateco provides authentic flavors for people who love good, flavorful food and are devoted to its special Mexican products and cuisine. The specialty food company was founded in 1968 by Priamo J. Gamboa. The small family business began sharing the richness of the Mexican food culture with its homemade habanero pepper sauce products. The distinctive label is recognized by customers all over the world when they go to their favorite stores or see the familiar bottles on the tables of Mexican and hot sauce loving restaurants of any type.

Contestants are encouraged to enter the hot sauce recipe contest by going to https://bit.ly/EYNHS21

For El Yucateco hot sauce, sauce packets, marinades, apparel and accessories, food lovers can visit the company’s website: www.shopelyucateco.com

