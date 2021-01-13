Projectmates® Selected by City of DeSoto as Construction Program Management Solution

By using Projectmates, DeSoto will now have the right tools to hit project-related goals in a timely, efficient manner while also providing a great service to its citizens by saving taxpayer dollars.

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemates Inc., the company behind the enterprise construction project management software Projectmates, today announced that the City of DeSoto, Texas, has selected the Projectmates software solution to manage and standardize its capital construction program.

Projectmates provides numerous government entities the ability to manage construction programs from concept to closeout in one collaborative platform. Running on Microsoft Azure, Projectmates will replace DeSoto’s previous solutions for managing current and future capital projects.

By implementing Projectmates, the city will now be able to manage the complete lifecycle of construction—from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining facilities—in just one platform.

SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government agencies for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

“With its powerful and informative project analytics and ad-hoc construction program reporting capabilities, Projectmates provides the extensive project tracking and transparency needed for local government, including an at-a-glance progress report of the entire financial program,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “Plus, Projectmates facilitates project team collaboration and communication regardless of time, distance or device, ensuring all stakeholders have the very latest capital program information available instantly.”

The Projectmates team is currently working with DeSoto to implement the new software, and ensuring all stakeholders are set up for success with clear audit trails, custom role-based permissions, and version control on all documents.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, Texas-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates, and its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces construction program risks.

