Create an Exciting Educational Experience at Five Towns College: Apply for Spring/Fall 2021!

Five Towns College Downbeat Early Action Incentive Grant FTC Business Classroom with Chairperson Kate Kimmel

Applying to college for this Spring or Fall 2021? Five Towns College may be the best fit for you. Create an exciting educational experience on Long Island!

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK, USA, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many colleges start the Spring semester at the end of January or early February, classes start March 1, 2021 at Five Towns College. This gives students who are uncertain about their college plans and want to stay closer to home more time to reflect upon their future. There is still time to apply!Located on a beautiful 40-acre campus in Dix Hills, New York, Five Towns College is replete with a student population that craves creativity and collaborates across academic disciplines in an engaging educational environment. Creative students thrive in a small, congenial campus while studying Audio Recording Technology , Business, Film/Video, Interactive Computer Graphics, Music Performance, Music Teacher Education, Mass Communication, Theatre Arts and more. Learn from excellent faculty and immerse yourself in a creative campus that will stimulate you to be your best!Students have access to professional Audio and Film/Video Studios, MIDI Lab, Music Practice Rooms, Keyboard Lab, three performance theatres, classrooms designed with Smart Board Technology and more. There is a complete student-run Commercial Radio Station (WFTU) , a fully equipped FTC Television Studio and an Interactive Computer Graphics Lab. Five Towns College offers an Athletic Division that includes Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country (new for Fall 2021) and Esports! The Sound Soccer Fields, the Downbeat Student Center and modern Residence Halls with single/double rooms and all with private bathrooms add to the exciting collegiate environment. The College is centrally located in the heart of Long Island and is accessible to the major Long Island expressways, local towns and NYC.Fall 2021 applicants who apply and submit all required documents by March 1, 2021 will receive an admissions decision within 30 days. If accepted, these applicants will be entitled to a one-time Early Action Incentive Grant (EAIG) of $1,000. To receive this EAIG, students must indicate that they are committed to the College by submitting an enrollment deposit of $200 in the following 30-day period.For those starting college this Fall 2021, there is still time. Contact admissions@ftc.edu or call (631) 656-2110 or go to https://www.ftc.edu/request-more-information/ to learn more.

