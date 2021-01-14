Open Letter Wishing a Happy, Healthy & Long Life & Great New Year 2021 to the Honourable President Putin of Russia (DC)
From Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) & Best Cure Foundation (BCF)
I am hoping that Best Cure Foundation, TeamBest Global and the Russian government will initiate together this year, to save many tens of thousands of lives annually in Russia and elsewhere.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Russia and Russians all over the world will be celebrating a New Year with lots of new dreams and goals, for a Happy and Healthy 2021 and beyond. In Tamil Nadu, India, where I was born, Tamilians (those who speak Tamil) will be celebrating Pongal, a festival to thank God for a good harvest.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation
As an American citizen living in the USA, myself and my fellow citizens now begin to prepare for President Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, start of a new government, determined to control the Covid pandemic, expanding economic activity, and charting a new course of relationships with friends and adversaries for a coexistence with mutual respect, peace and prosperity.
Dear President Vladimir Putin, I want to invite you to join the goals of Best Cure Foundation and TeamBest Global Companies, in offering purified drinking water and sewer systems to every corner of Russia, and establishing a hub-and-spoke model of healthcare delivery system with express and mobile clinics, general and multi-specialty medical centers, focusing on BCF’s Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure to achieve far superior clinical outcomes than current systems at a lower cost.
The goal is to reduce the death and sufferings from cancer, cardiac, diabetes, infectious and other diseases, by 50% or more, using the BCF Total Health Approach and Proactive Healthcare Delivery System of full transparency.
I have visited Russia a few times, Moscow and Siberia (Tomsk, E-Burg, etc.) More than 100 cancer centers in Russia have been using TBG products for decades. Unfortunately, with distributors and bureaucratic challenges, often our products and those of others are sold at very high prices in Russia in Euros & USD.
What are the solutions? BCF and TBG would like to partner with you and your government to reduce the cost, increase the innovation and introduction of new technologies, for a superior clinical outcome. Ultimately, the goal is to manufacture as much as 50% of products (within 15 years) including consumables and high technology in Russia. These efforts will save the Russian government trillions of Rubles a year and save many more tens of thousands of lives annually. These efforts will improve the productivity, economic activity and prosperity of all Russians and global citizens, as Russia is one of three superpowers that want to make contributions globally for peace and prosperity.
BCF and TBG are supported entirely by me, personally with all of my resources and funding. I have been a healthcare professional for nearly half a century, with the single purpose to improve the health and prosperity of all citizens globally. Having lost my father to cancer in 1968, I launched my ‘Global War on Cancer’ on April 29, 2015, in memory of my father. Best Cure Foundation was established in 2007 to create a Hub & Spoke Model of Global Healthcare Delivery System. Some TeamBest Global Companies have been in existence as many as 100 years.
Therefore, my number one priority is to operate 100% corruption- and politics-free globally. This is my only request, and I have no other personal ambition such as to enrich myself, advance my career, or seek high political offices in any country.
I am hoping that Best Cure Foundation, TeamBest Global and the Russian government will initiate together this year, to save many tens of thousands of lives annually in Russia and elsewhere. Thanks very much for reviewing my request, and I sincerely wish a happy, healthy and long life to you, as well as the future prosperity of Russia as we begin this New Year on January 14th, 2021.
