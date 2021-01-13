SocialSurvey Announces Acquisition of AI and Machine Learning Company Zyudly Labs Data Solutions

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialSurvey announces that they have completed the acquisition of Zyudly Labs Data Solutions. Zyudly Labs, based in Chennai, India, has emerged as a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Their team of data scientists have created a machine learning-based framework for conversational interfaces across multiple channels, providing powerful AI-based insights into customer conversations and interactions.

“SocialSurvey is deeply rooted in using data science to drive excellent experience. We now have access to all the data and technology we need to be deeply contextual about the ongoing dialog between our customers and our customers’ customers,” said Scott Harris, Founder and CEO of SocialSurvey.

Vivek Ganessan, former CEO of Zyudly Labs Data Solutions, has transitioned into the role of CTO at SocialSurvey, bringing years of experience in data science. “Providing SocialSurvey’s customers with this omnichannel touchpoint, where we can now offer context-sensitive chat experiences through a variety of channels, allows us to intelligently lift their customer experiences,” said Ganessan. “This capability puts SocialSurvey into a leadership position in this market.”

SocialSurvey customers will have access to this embedded AI and machine learning technology in numerous forthcoming platform releases, beginning mid-year, 2021.





About Zyudly Labs Data Solutions India Private Limited

Zyudly Labs Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an analytics solutions company based in Chennai, India. “Zyudly”, derived from zyud meaning “rapid” in Hindi, is focused on partnering with enterprise organizations to provide holistic answers to business challenges using the power of big data. Our team of seasoned big data technologists and business savvy analytics professionals have developed multiple machine learning-based solutions for specific market niches.





About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

