Innovative Spirit Shines at 2021 Scylla User Awards

Disney+ Hotstar, GE Healthcare, Zillow, Numberly and Fanatics among honorees for NoSQL accomplishments

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scylla Summit may be online this year, but the achievements celebrated at the 2021 Scylla User Awards were anything but virtual. Capping the largest-ever event for ScyllaDB’s high-performance NoSQL database, the Scylla User Awards today recognized a wide array of technological and philanthropic accomplishments.



The Scylla User Awards celebrate the resourcefulness, innovation and public spirit of the Scylla community. This year’s winners include ingenious uses of NoSQL technology, monumental achievements of scale and a project that provided desperately needed resources in the midst of the global pandemic.

Most Innovative Use of Scylla: Zillow — Zillow®, the most-visited real estate website in the U.S., used Scylla to create an innovative message flow mechanism that ensures its users are presented with the latest and most accurate information from multiple data producers.

Best Use of Alternator: GE Healthcare — ScyllaDB honored GE Healthcare for its use of ScyllaDB’s DynamoDB-compatible API, which extends GE Healthcare’s Edison AI solution via a hybrid cloud approach with some data remaining on-premises to comply with patient data privacy requirements.



Best Use of Scylla Cloud: Disney+ Hotstar — The fastest-growing part of Disney’s streaming empire, Disney+ Hotstar has more than 300 million monthly active users and recently set a world record for concurrent livestream viewership.

Most Efficient Use of Scylla: Mail.Ru — Scylla has long recommended fast NVMe SSDs for best performance. But what if you could store huge amounts of data using traditional low-cost HDDs while still maintaining low single-digit millisecond latencies? Mail.Ru won for its true game-changing use case in price-performance.

Best Use of Scylla and a Graph Database: Zeotap — Zeotap’s Customer Intelligence Platform resolves online user identity by combining data sourced from more than 80 partners. Zeotap won in this category for running the world’s largest native JanusGraph database backed by Scylla, managing and mapping more than 20 billion unique IDs.

Humanitarian of the Year: Fanatics — When COVID-19 struck, ScyllaDB customer Fanatics didn’t miss a beat. It pivoted from manufacturing sports apparel to PPE, dedicating its 360,000 square-foot factory in Easton, Pennsylvania to producing protective gear for healthcare facilities throughout Pennsylvania and New York. Through a partnership with Major League Baseball, Fanatics announced plans to make up to 1 million masks and hospital gowns from material originally destined for official player jerseys, while raising more than $60 million for charitable organizations.

Scylla Community Member of the Year: Alexys Jacob, Numberly — Alexys Jacob, CTO of Numberly, is a familiar name for those who track the Scylla User Awards. This year he is recognized for partnering with ScyllaDB engineers for the development of a shard-aware driver written in Python. This new driver provides significantly better database performance for users of the popular Python language.



“It's wonderful to help our users scale their operations and improve the experience for millions of their customers,” said ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor. “We're humbled by their ambition and the excellence of their creations.”



About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures and more. For more information: ScyllaDB.com .

Media Contact:

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing