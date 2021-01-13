Texas Holocaust And Genocide Commission Accepting Applications For Outstanding Texas Educator Award

January 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission (THGC) is now accepting applications for the 5th Annual Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award. The winner of this award will receive a check for $1,000, funded by Dr. Anna Steinberger of Houston who escaped the Holocaust and served as a commissioner on the THGC.

The Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award is annually presented to one full-time classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, or librarian. The applicant must hold at least a bachelor’s degree, have three years of experience working with students, and have a record of teaching or actively supporting the teaching of the Holocaust and/or genocides in the Ottoman Empire, Cambodia, Rwanda, the Balkans, Sudan, and the Middle East (Syria/Iraq) to Texas students in grades 6 – 12.

Past recipients of the Dr. Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award have included educators integrating Holocaust and/or genocide instruction in English Language Arts, Fine Arts, English as a Second Language, and Social Studies courses. Winners have taught in various parts of Texas, including Robinson, El Paso, Laredo, and Beaumont.

If you know a Texas teacher who is committed to educating students about the Holocaust and/or genocides, visit THGC's website for application instructions. All application materials must be received electronically by 4:00 PM CST on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visit https://thgc.texas.gov/grants-contests/steinberger for more information as well as the online application.

If you would like more information about the Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award, please contact Dr. J. E. Wolfson at j.e.wolfson@thgc.texas.gov or Christian Acevedo at christian.acevedo@thgc.texas.gov. Visit https://thgc.texas.gov/ to learn more about the THGC and its mission.