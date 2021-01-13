Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
“Train of Life”

“Train of Life” featuring Gloria Gaynor theme to “More Than Enough”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is a journey of unknown destinations so share this video with the people you love before they (or you) inevitably step off the train. “TRAIN OF LIFE” featuring Gloria Gaynor theme to “More Than Enough” https://youtu.be/vbRHiOWFEVs

For further information on this video or recording, available on iTunes, contact:

Joel Diamond @ Silver Blue Productions, LTD.
Phone - 818 980 9588
Email - JDiamond20@aol.com
Web - www.JoelDiamond.com

Joel Diamond
Silver Blue Productions LTD. ,
+1 818-980-9588
email us here

Train Of Life **virus free**

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


