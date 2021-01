“Train of Life” featuring Gloria Gaynor theme to “More Than Enough”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life is a journey of unknown destinations so share this video with the people you love before they (or you) inevitably step off the train. “ TRAIN OF LIFE ” featuring Gloria Gaynor theme to “More Than Enough” https://youtu.be/vbRHiOWFEVs For further information on this video or recording, available on iTunes, contact: Joel Diamond @ Silver Blue Productions, LTD.Phone - 818 980 9588Email - JDiamond20@aol.comWeb - www.JoelDiamond.com

