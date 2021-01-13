Mountain West Commercial in St. George brokers huge deal for Stephen Wade Auto

/EIN News/ -- St. George, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 13, 2021 – St. George, Utah Despite a turbulent 2020, Mountain West Commercial was able to push through and broker one of the largest commercial real estate deals in St. George, Utah. Through superior networking, relationships built throughout the St. George business area, Mountain West Commercial’s Doug and Troy Scheel team located in St. George, was able to negotiate solutions for all parties involved in finalizing the purchase of Painters Mitsubishi, Camping World, and the former Legacy Dealership on Blackridge Drive on behalf of Stephen Wade, owner of Stephen Wade Auto Group.

“This opportunity had a lot of moving parts, communication was key to keep it moving in a positive manner. It was a much-needed expansion for the Stephen Wade Auto Group with the bonus of keeping it close to his home base. Both the buyer and the seller put a lot of faith and trust in us as brokers for their communication source. I am grateful for both the Painter and Wade families and how they kept this opportunity confidential,” said Doug Scheel, Broker for Mountain West Commercial.

It is no secret that Stephen Wade Auto Dealership is the largest dealership in Southern Utah, it is obvious they will continue to have a ubiquitous presence in Washington County. Mountain West Commercial appreciates Stephen Wade’s trust in the Scheel team, to secure this opportunity. Their experience and professionalism played a crucial part in finalizing the deal by negotiating and maintaining transparent communication between all companies while maintaining confidentiality.

“Doug continues to prove his dominance in the St. George market as a top commercial broker. He and his team have wildly exceeded our initial expectations for our partnership with them. Their market strength coupled with Mountain West Commercial’s quickly growing regional dominance will be a huge benefit to our clients for many years to come.” – Chad Moore, Managing Director of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate

“Thank you to the Scheels team for the experience we have had working with you and your staff at Mountain West Commercial. A transaction this size can be difficult, to say the least. Your promptness and attention to detail was a benefit to both parties in this transaction. Thanks again, I look forward to future business.” – Stephen W. Wade

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2009 by a group of regionally dominant brokers. This unique assembly of talent had a simple mission statement then and now: To operate a commercial real estate brokerage not focused on being the biggest but being the best. This simple core value resonates even stronger today as we are fiercely dedicated to providing superior service to our clients throughout the United States. We believe that we are uniquely adapted to help our clients.

