CareSource Foundation Announces New Focus on Closing Care Gaps, Driving Quality

New Direction to Cover All CareSource Markets across the Country

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nonprofit multi-state managed care plan, released a new strategic direction for the CareSource Foundation. Under the leadership of the foundation’s CEO Dan McCabe, the shift places more emphasis on supporting innovative programs that close health care gaps and drive quality outcomes across all its markets. The change has been in the works for over a year.

“This system-wide transformation is the result of over a year of work by members of our CareSource and Foundation Boards, and staff from across our company to hone our giving strategy in a way that would help move the needle on critical health issues,” said McCabe, who also serves as CareSource’s chief administrative officer. “Additionally, CareSource has committed funds that will allow the foundation to both maintain our investment in our home state of Ohio while investing in all the states we serve. We’re looking forward to collaborating with current partners and the opportunity to work with new partners across all our markets on innovative programs.”

Through strategic grantmaking, the foundation will be investing in programs that improve health equity, health outcomes and health literacy in communities where CareSource members reside. CareSource also plans on investing in programs that create a vibrant community where people want to live, work and play to attract and retain top talent and help residents lead healthy lives.

The new strategy also incorporates an overhaul of CareSource’s employee volunteer program. The foundation will provide small gifts to qualified nonprofit organizations where CareSource employees either serve on boards and committees or volunteer their time.

“CareSource employees serve as ambassadors for many organizations across our markets, lending their skills and knowledge to various initiatives, committees and boards,” McCabe said. “This provided an opportunity to evaluate and refresh our approach, giving CareSource the ability to honor our employees’ commitment to their communities through the foundation.”

More details about the new strategic framework that guides the foundation’s grantmaking can be found at CareSourceFoundation.com.





About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

Attachments

Joseph Kelley CareSource 5135098466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com