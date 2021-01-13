Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Join Industrial Info for Our 2021 North American Industrial Market Outlook

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources -- Industrial Info is pleased to be presenting our 2021 North American Industrial Market Outlook online this year. The complimentary event will feature a series of presentations spanning three days, beginning Tuesday, January 19 at 10 a.m. CST (11 a.m. EST), lasting for approximately one hour total each day.

Coming out of a challenging year, we look to 2021 with a sense of optimism that the world will overcome a global pandemic and move toward a state of normalcy. For the industrial market, the impact of demand destruction across most commodity markets and end-consumer products in 2020 caused many companies to curtail and realign spending budgets that, for the most part, pushed large investments into the future. Today we stand with one of the largest potential spending pipelines for 2021 and 2022, resembling the era following the Great Recession, but heightened with mega projects awaiting the return of consumption demand and investor funding.

Industrial Info is tracking more than $1.1 trillion in planned project starts in the U.S. and Canada in 2021-22.

The events are as follows:

January 19 - 10 a.m.

January 20 - 10 a.m.

January 21 - 10 a.m.

We hope that you are able to attend one or more of these informative presentations with our industry experts! Click here to learn more and register.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

