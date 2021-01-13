Genda Wins $300,000 Grant for Automating Construction Management

Construction Management focused Israeli company, Genda, expands development of novel construction resource tracking software

/EIN News/ -- Colorado, USA and Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genda, an Israeli construction management company focused on developing solutions and applications to provide real time construction site visibility, has received a $300,000 grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for the purposes of further developing its current software solution with new features.

The Authority's grant funds will be used to scaleup Genda’s business in the US market. “We appreciate greatly the support of the Israel Innovation Authority. The grant will support the growth of the company in the US and allow us to execute our projects with General Contractors in Texas, New York and Virginia, among other states”, said Erez Dror, CEO of Genda. “This support will accelerate the integration of Genda’s solution at construction sites and improve the users’ experiences and the value for our clients”.

Genda automates construction workflow management by generating and analyzing real-time project data. The company’s solution streamlines data from the production floor to the management team, thus driving efficiency and personnel safety. Daily processes like reporting safety issues, requesting materials and call for a lift are digitized to improve the workers’ experience while production data is analyzed to identify bottlenecks and automatically identify safety hazards.

The software has also been particularly well received in the market during the COVID19 pandemic. Genda added social distancing alerts to its solution. This allows the managers at construction sites to track interactions, meet regulations and protects the workers’ health while continuing the building process.

The solution is currently being employed at several construction projects in the US and Israel. Real time constant data from construction sites, generates valuable insights for general contractors that allow them to save time, costs and build better buildings.

“The Israel Innovation Authority is a vital partner of our Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund (ICI Fund) supporting the scaleup and growth of Israeli companies in the U.S,” said Gili Elkin, General Partner at the ICI Fund. “We look forward to seeing the tremendous impact of Genda on the construction industry worldwide.”

