Corporate Art for Healing Workshops Now Available Virtually
Art & Creativity for Healing’s Virtual Corporate Art Workshops 'Painted Colors' Help Build Morale and Reduce Stress
If not managed well, organizational changes and continuous pressures on employees can take a toll on morale and performance”LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art & Creativity for Healing, a nonprofit organization that utilizes the powerful effect of art on stress, grief, and other traumatic life experiences, proudly launches Painted Colors, a new corporate website featuring online workplace art programs devoted to wellness.
— Art & Creativity for Healing Founder/Director Laurie Zagon
Painted Colors online team building workshops are highly interactive, creativity focused sessions that emphasize team building and corporate vision to improve company morale and help reduce stress. All proceeds will support the organization’s free workshops and art supplies for underprivileged children and seniors.
“Change has become a fact of life and while workplace demands increase, employees are expected to adapt and learn more quickly than ever. If not managed well, organizational changes and continuous pressures on employees can take a toll on morale and performance,” said Art & Creativity for Healing Founder/Director Laurie Zagon.
Zagon and her team conduct all of the corporate workshops which address physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through the expression and language of abstract painted colors on canvas, an easy method that does not require any previous art experience.
Painted Colors workshops include Team Building, Stress Management and Workplace Morale sessions aimed to help employees build skills necessary for success in both their work-related and personal lives. All workshops are presented in a safe, non-judgmental environment.
Paul Giobbi Founder/CEO of Zumasys said, “It surprised me how interactive and innovative the Art4Healing process was—anyone can do it without a background in art. I learned some new things about my staff through this process and was so impressed with the first workshop that I sent our Operations Team over as well. They too had a powerful, engaging team-building experience.”
Painted Colors workshops are offered virtually via Zoom. For workshop pricing and availability, call 949.367.1902 or visit www.paintedcolors.org.
About Art & Creativity for Healing
Art & Creativity for Healing’s mission is to support emotional healing through art and creative expression for those living with pain, grief, fear or stress. Founded by Laurie Zagon in 2000, the Art4Healing® curriculum contains strictly guided exercises, rather than loosely formatted art sessions. More than 80,000 individuals served by over 40 partner agencies have participated in the exercises specially designed to encourage emotional responses leaving participants encouraged with enhanced clarity and insight.
