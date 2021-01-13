Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA Named Finalist by TechTarget in 2020 Product of the Year Awards
Award Program Recognizes Industry's Best in Enterprise Data ProtectionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider Asigra Inc., has been selected as a 2020 Product of the Year finalist in TechTarget's annual SearchStorage awards. Competing in the category of backup and disaster recovery hardware, software and services, Asigra Cloud Backup 14.2 with Deep MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) is the first backup platform to offer integrated step-up MFA.
SearchStorage has conducted its annual comparison of backup and disaster recovery hardware, software and services for the past 19 years. Continuing with tradition, the 2020 award finalists are selected by a panel of judges that include analysts, consultants, and customers, based on the level of innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.
In the TechTarget announcement of the award finalists, vendors were highlighted for the unique advantages their products bring to customers. According to the publication, "[Asigra] is an innovator in cloud backup focused on the significant need for cybersecurity with this release. Deep multi-factor authentication and immutable retention provide multiple layers of protection to prevent backup data deletions and malicious encryption."
Editors noted that "As cybercriminals circumvent immutable backup by stealing admin credentials, Asigra 14.2 counters with Deep MFA, asking for permission whenever changes to backup policies are made. Deep MFA is app-centric and passwordless, reducing the inconvenience of extra security checks. Administrators can use the fingerprint or face recognition capabilities of their mobile devices to authenticate without using a password. This also provides an extra layer of security, as cybercriminals are less likely to get ahold of biometrics. Asigra customers get Deep MFA with Asigra Cloud Backup 14.2 at no additional charge."
With evolving infiltration and ransomware tactics threatening backup data, protection against cyberattacks has become critical. Asigra’s advanced solution includes AI-powered bidirectional malware prevention, backup immutability and now Deep Multi-Factor Authentication, making it the most secure backup platform available. Once logged in, administrators can configure an adaptive authentication scheme to control user sign in and task level assignment throughout the Asigra software stack to protect sensitive data at multiple levels.
"There are a substantial number of businesses today that falsely believe their backup data will be there for business recovery after a serious cyber-attack," noted David Farajun, CEO of Asigra, "Even with immutable backups, hackers have found routes into the software by targeting backup users and stealing their credentials. Deep MFA is the latest in the ongoing 'cat-and-mouse battle' that raises the defensive bar in backup security."
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
