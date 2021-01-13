Shawn Stumpf Sarasota Says These Are the Best Diving Spots in and Around Florida
Shawn Stumpf Sarasota, a frequent diver, has been checking out various dive spots in and around Florida in recent months.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diving has become a popular pastime for many in recent years. And with much of society shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, diving has offered many a great way to escape and enjoy nature. Shawn Stumpf Sarasota, a frequent diver, has been checking out various dive spots in and around Florida in recent months. Now, he’s going to share some of his favorite diving spots.
“Florida is surrounded by oceans and there are many rivers and sinkholes worth exploring too,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota claims. “I count it as a blessing that I live in Florida because it affords so many great diving opportunities. That said, some spots are better than others.”
So where are the best diving spots in Florida? Shawn Stumpf Sarasota suggests first considering what you want to see and do. Then, find locations that match your interests, skill level, and other factors. That said, Shawn Stumpf Sarasota believes that there are some standout dive spots everyone should consider.
“A lot of people want to see manatees,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says. “Checking them off your bucket list is a good way to start your diving season. And when it comes to sea cows, Crystal River may well be the best place.”
Not worried about catching up with manatees? Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says cave diving is a lot of fun, but only experienced divers or those with the right mentors should jump into advanced cave diving. New to cave diving? Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says that beginner cave divers should check out this particular spot.
“The Blue Grotto is very accessible, and while it offers a great time for cave diving, it’s beginner-friendly,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota argues. “There are a lot of great, advanced caves worth diving in, but the Blue Grotto is an excellent starting point.”
Shawn Stumpf Sarasota Says These Two Dive Spots Offer Great Sights
Exploring shipwrecks offers another unique experience. And for better or worse, many ships have sunk around Florida. Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says you should check out Key Largo if you want to see big shipwrecks.
“Exploring the shipwrecks in Key Largo is a great way to spend a few days,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says. “Every diver in Florida should check out Key Largo at least once.”
If you prefer natural sights rather than man-made ones, the living reefs at Looe Key are an excellent choice.
“The reefs at Looe Key are very beautiful,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says, “you should get to see a lot of wildlife and other sights.”
Shawn Stumpf Sarasota Suggests Snorkeling Too
Not certified for diving and looking for something a bit more beginner-friendly? Shawn Stumpf Sarasota notes that snorkeling scratches many of the same itches as diving but is often easier for people new to water exploration.
“Snorkeling is a lot of fun,” Shawn Stumpf Sarasota says. “I often prefer diving, sure, but snorkeling is less of a hassle in some ways. And if you’re new to exploring oceans and rivers, it’s an easier introduction.”
