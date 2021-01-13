Robert K Taylor Launches Professional Website
SANGER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert K Taylor, a highly-respected consultant in the state of California, recently launched his own personal website that highlights his career and various publications through which he has offered his professional opinion.
After working for several years as a public adjuster, Robert K Taylor redirected his career to become an insurance consultant, specializing in risk advisory.
Drawing from his well-honed communication and critical thinking skills, as well as his strong work ethic that his parents nurtured within him at a young age, Taylor has swiftly progressed in this new field and launched his new website to highlight his professional journey.
Robert K Taylor’s website summarizes his personal and professional background, sharing how he used his developed work ethic to become a critical thinker capable of solving complex problems and work with clients towards success.
Visitors can also dive into links to various publications for which Robert K Taylor has been interviewed or has lent his expertise. In the latest articles, Robert has shared his insight on why consulting is more than just giving advice and how to be a successful consultant.
For more information, please visit https://robert-k-taylor.com/.
About Robert K Taylor
Robert K Taylor is a former public adjuster turned Insurance consultant from Sanger, California. Throughout his career, he has developed his work ethic to become a critical thinker capable of solving complex problems and his listening skills to help direct clients. When he is not consulting, he enjoys time with his hobbies such as watching sports, playing golf, and travelling.
Robert K Taylor
Robert K Taylor
Insurance Consultant
