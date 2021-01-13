Veterans Home Care Celebrates 18th Anniversary
Veterans Home Care CEO Bonnie Laiderman with her late mother Edith Sperling (L) who helped inspire Bonnie to start the company in 2003.
Founded in 2003 VHC has helped more than 19,000 veterans and surviving spouses access VA Benefits for the care they need
We are so grateful for the success we have had, and proud we have been able to help thousands of veterans and their surviving spouses.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces the celebration of its 18th anniversary in 2021. The firm was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman, CEO, to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes.
VHC has grown from scratch to now serve veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. In all Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses access VA Benefits for the care they need.
Bonnie Laiderman started Veterans Home Care to answer a need in the military community. “I was a caregiver for my late mother. My stepfather, who had passed earlier, had served in the military during wartime. We did some research and found out about the VA's Aid and Attendance pension. It provides benefits for in-home care to help qualified recipients with the challenges of daily living. My mother qualified but unfortunately I did not learn about these benefits until it was too late to help her.”
Laiderman wanted to ensure that other veterans and their families learned about the Aid and Attendance Pension so they could receive help with in-home care. “We wanted to raise the awareness that these benefits were available, then find a way to help guide qualified individuals through, what can be, a complicated process to get them. I started Veterans Home Care on our kitchen table. Now we have more than 100 employees from coast-to-coast and have helped over 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses receive the benefits they deserve.”
Veterans Home Care continues to add new products and services to help clients handle the chores of daily life. These include the VetAssist® Companion, with an Echo Alexa device and new voice technology especially preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, and replace push-button medical alert systems. There's also a new VetAssist® app, available on Apple and Google, to provide an initial eligibility screening for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist® Program. The app enables home care providers and social workers to quickly and easily refer patients to VHC's VetAssist® Program.
“We are so grateful for the success we have had, and proud we have been able to help thousands of veterans and their surviving spouses. Veterans Home Care will continue to develop new products and services to help our agencies improve their business operations and, at the same time, help our clients lead the best life possible.”
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. A leader in its industry Veterans Home Care has earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics and the Inc. 5000 Award of Fastest Growing Companies seven times. Bonnie personally has been recognized with numerous awards including the: Missouri Athletic Club’s Women of Distinction, St. Louis Business Journal’s Most Influential Women, and Missouri Council for In-Home Service’s Leadership Award.
Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. For more https://veteranshomecare.com
