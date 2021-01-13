DrChrono Expands Leadership Team and Celebrates Growth With Appointment of New SVP of Engineering and SVP of Revenue

Tech entrepreneurs bring decades of experience in digital health and enterprise software

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, today announced that it has expanded its management team with the addition of two new experienced executives. Shahram Famorzadeh will be joining as Senior Vice President of Engineering, responsible for scaling DrChrono’s platform to the next level to support its growing network of physicians and practices, and Jason Rasmussen has joined as Senior Vice President of Revenue, contributing his expertise to DrChrono’s financial operations team.



Shahram Famorzadeh is an IT expert, entrepreneur and co-founder of startup Sensorscall. Dr. Famorzadeh spent 20 years with Nuesoft Technologies as a CTO where he developed an open framework that met the demands of a fast moving cloud based healthcare sector. Nuesoft was eventually sold to AdvancedMD where he was most recently Vice President of Engineering and successfully led the cloud migration of their infrastructure. Dr. Famorzadeh has a PhD and a MS degree in Electrical Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a BS degree in Electrical Computer Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is the author of many articles in scientific publications, an inventor and holds several patents in the healthcare and telecommunication fields.

Rasumussen, a hands-on revenue leader with expertise and consistent success in enterprise software and SaaS, was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Amplero and prior to that he was Vice President of Sales at Bizible (acquired by Marketo/Adobe). After helping to scale multiple start-ups to IPO and billions of dollars in valuation, he is excited to help drive similar growth at DrChrono. Rasumussen has over 20 years of experience as a leader running large teams, scaling million dollar companies and is a seasoned expert in data, sales and marketing.

“DrChrono is growing, and expanding our executive team is key to our company’s success as we start the new year,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Both Famorzadeh and Rasmussen bring invaluable experience to our company as we continue to advance our tech platform, engage in new partnerships and accelerate our growth.”

Famorzadeh said, “I’m thrilled to join this leading digital health company that has been consistently delivering the most innovative platform to its customers. DrChrono’s best-of-breed technology stack and the highly talented group of people are the key ingredients that will support the tremendous growth that awaits us in the near future and beyond.”



“I am excited and passionate to join the team at DrChrono and help fund the improvement of patient experience and outcomes. We are well positioned to support the digital transformation of healthcare which has been rapidly accelerated as a response to the pandemic. With expanding mobile solutions for EHR, Practice Management, RCM, Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring, DrChrono is the platform for tech-savvy practices," said Rasmussen.

DrChrono is growing at a rapid rate. To date, the platform is used by thousands of physicians and has over 27 million patients under the care of DrChrono providers. The platform facilitated millions of appointments and the processing of more than $11 billion of medical billing to date. DrChrono takes full advantage of the power of iOS, iPadOS and the web to design all of its Electronic Health Records (EHR) and its latest telemedicine offerings to ensure a meaningful experience for physicians and patients. The company launched earlier this year DrChrono Telehealth for its network of providers. Over 10,000 medical providers on the DrChrono platform will have access to more telehealth options and receive more inbound requests to provide virtual care visits to patients, especially during COVID-19.

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

press@drchrono.com