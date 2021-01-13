Mediaocean Ranked First in Advertising Technology on Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021

/EIN News/ -- Continued Focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Encourages Employees to Be Mission-Driven and Courageous In Action



NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced it received the highest ranking in the advertising technology category and was second overall on the list of Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 for companies over 200 employees.

“From the challenges of the pandemic and a recession to the opportunities to stand up for social justice, diversity, and inclusion, 2020 was a remarkable year for the advertising industry,” said Dan Peres, editor-in-chief, Ad Age. “Amid all of this, the Ad Age Best Places to Work winners went above and beyond in supporting their employees and communities.”

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in the importance of six key satisfaction areas, an aggregate of each company’s ratings in those key areas, and a collective workplace rating to arrive at an overall score. The six key satisfaction areas are: company culture, company environment, employee benefits, employee development, employee engagement and employee perks. Mediaocean was cited by Ad Age for its “ability to pivot in the pandemic and address the needs of its remote workforce.”

"This recognition from Ad Age underscores the commitment we have made to each of our employees, not only for their individual career path, but also for the personal passion they bring ​to the team and their commitment to making Mediaocean and our clients successful," said Stephanie Dorman, Chief People Officer at Mediaocean.​ “From our employee benefit offerings through to our diversity initiatives, we are committed to fostering an open and positive work environment that engages employees at all levels and provides all the resources needed to thrive."

Mediaocean CEO Bill Wise adds, “Our commitment to being an inclusive organization is a major part of our company ethos. It’s one of the big reasons we’ve been able to expand aggressively in 2020 and welcome new team members under totally remote working conditions.”

Following the acquisition of 4C in July 2020 and a fully-remote integration process, Mediaocean’s total global headcount grew to 1,200 employees. The company continues to expand and invest in its culture, spearheading a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives under the “ Belong at Mediaocean” umbrella, including establishing a Diversity Career Circle to promote cultural awareness as a community and hosting events such as Allyship In Action .

Mediaocean is currently hiring across its multiple offices. Please visit www.mediaocean.com/mo-careers to learn about career opportunities.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With $150 billion in annual media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.