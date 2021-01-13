data.world surpasses the one-million user mark

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native data catalog company, announced today that more than one-million accounts have been activated across its enterprise and community data platforms. The world’s largest open data community, data.world is home to the company’s SaaS-based enterprise data catalog and nearly 500,000 open datasets.



“This is a major milestone and represents a scale previously unheard of in the enterprise data catalog market,” said Brett Hurt, CEO and co-founder of data.world. “But more important than the overall number is the value our customers and community members get from our platform every day. In the past 12 months, we’ve seen an explosion in unique use cases ranging from data discovery and reproducibility to agile data governance. The pandemic fueled our growth as businesses struggled to solve for people silos as well as data silos. Our community connects people from all backgrounds - whether they’re a Fortune 500 executive, a data analyst, or a student - who all see the critical value of data in solving the world’s biggest challenges.”

The steady user growth coincides with several notable accomplishments in 2020. In October, data.world received the top score in the Current Offering category in the Forrester Wave: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q4 2020 . In December, the platform was named by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions . The report, which evaluates vendor offerings and how well they support business needs, placed data.world highest in its quadrant for ability to execute and completeness of vision. data.world also holds a “100% would recommend” rating from customers responding to Gartner Peer Insights during the last 12 months.1

Other open data catalog milestones

In March 2020, data.world launched the Coronavirus Data Resource Hub in partnership with Tableau, The Associated Press, Our World in Data, and others, to make it easy for anyone to leverage important pandemic data for research, corporate decision making, and visualization. Community members have also used the free offering to identify pandemic disinformation patterns , fill-in gaps in official COVID deaths figures in the hard-hit Italian province of Bergamo, and track the progress of vaccine distribution .

In June 2020, John Snow Labs (JSL) released 2,200 health datasets on data.world to help fight COVID-19. JSL is an award-winning artificial intelligence and natural language processing company in healthcare and life sciences that accelerates progress in data science by providing state-of-the-art models, data, and platforms for its customers.

In November 2020, data.world announced that it will host a free and open Data Resource Hub for the study of policing in America, enabling widespread access for researchers, policymakers, and the public. The hub will combine information collected by the Policing in America Survey with existing data assets produced by federal, state, and local agencies and other non-profit initiatives.

In December 2020, The Marshall Project, the nonprofit investigative newsroom dedicated to the U.S. criminal justice system, published an article in collaboration with The Associated Press showing that 1 in 5 prisoners in the U.S had COVID-19 . The organizations uploaded all of their research data to data.world .

“As the leading resource for data-driven newsrooms around the world, we are focused on helping journalists localize datasets to tell more personal, fact-based stories,” said Ken Romano, director of product at The Associated Press. “Over the past several months, the data.world community has helped us shine a light on areas affected by COVID-19 and inequality. In addition to supporting data journalism, the platform also helps us deliver high-quality and actionable alternative data to our enterprise clients.”

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world's largest collaborative open data community.

