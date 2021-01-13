Global Market Model Announces Major New Clients

TBRC is proud to announce that it can count two of the world’s leading consulting companies as clients of its market intelligence database. Both companies are equipping their global army of Consultants with the Global Market Model’s unique data on their global knowledge centers and their knowledge sharing platforms.

Developing global and country level strategies for their clients’ using accurate market data.

Demonstrating thought leadership through innovative comparison and analysis through our datasets.

Using single source of consistent data across hundreds of markets and countries, ensuring a coherent view.

Continuously updating to reflect the latest political and economic events.

New features have been added to the platform during the onboarding of the clients.

Single sign on – Allowing thousands of the client’s employees access to the platform through their internal authentication system makes access much easier without the need for separate passwords and logins.

Client feed – Specific data is being provided to the clients’ internal knowledge sharing platform through a dedicated API feed. The model has its own dedicated software team that can tailor the product to its clients’ needs.

The Business Research Company’s CEO Oliver Guirdham commented that “to be positioned at the heart of market intelligence information gathering for two such huge professional services companies is a huge vote of confidence in the quality and depth of the information that we offer. It is great to know these companies will be relying on our data as they support and advise their clients in these difficult market conditions.”





Global Market Model Updated to Cover Some of The World’s Fastest Moving Markets

The Global Market Model has been updated and improved to cover some to the most important, fastest moving and dynamic markets globally. This includes the key tech markets which are driving the world economy and some markets driven to prominence and change by the pandemic. The Global Market Model offers market sizing, segmentations, competitor share information, and forecasts for all these markets in its market research features for market strategy.

Ten new and trending markets that have recently been added to the model are:

Hot Markets 2020 Market Size ($ Billion) Historic CAGR

(15-20) Forecast CAGR

(20-25) Smart Learning 341.21 17.1 % 18.9 % Electric Cars 482.32 18.6 % 31.5 % Commercial Drones 3.73 17.0 % 21.3 % Serviced Office 27.00 16.2 % 25.6 % 5G Services 69.39 23.9 % 20.7 % IoT 244.47 18.2 % 25.7 % Autonomous Farm Equipment 62.31 8.5 % 15.4 % OTT Streaming 121.11 12.8 % 16.3 % Robotic Surgery Devices 4.84 10.8 % 14.8 % Wearable Medical Devices 8.35 15.3 % 23.9 %





Global Market Model First To Market With 2021 Data On 27 Global Industries

The Global Market Model, the leading market intelligence platform, has updated its data to cover the new year 2021. The Global Market Model tracks more than 2,500 markets across 27 industries globally. While other information databases and reports often lag the market by months, the Global Market Model is updated in near real time.

The updated 2021 numbers reflect a number of key factors including:

The nature and extent of the economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19 in 2020.

The approval and roll out of a number of vaccines, and the potential this creates for rapid economic recovery.

The continued threat posed by the virus, and in particular its new variants.

The model reflects the rapid decline in revenues in many industries in 2020 with a 9% decline in revenues across markets. Unsurprisingly, it was the hospitality market which saw the fastest decline at around 25% year on year, followed by recreation and transport services, which both declined at about 15% year-on-year.

Overall, the model foresees a relatively rapid bounce back from the virus with most markets recovering to pre-pandemic levels or above in 2021. However, this overall picture hides a considerable internal difference between markets and geographies.

In the medium term, the outlook for the global economy remains strong, with markets expected to grow at an average of around 7% per annum over the next ten years, when the post pandemic bounce back is considered. Media, technology and recreation are expected to be the fastest growing markets, with growth in these markets exceeding 10% per annum in some years.

The unique structure and integration of the Global Market Model allows information on over 2500 markets in 50+ countries and regions to be updated to reflect global events in near real time, allowing forecasts to be constantly monitored and adjusted for the latest market signals. This means that while much market research is out of date, the Global Market Model was one of the first market intelligence portals to adapt its research comprehensively to the impact of the pandemic, and is now updating further for the post-COVID situation.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





