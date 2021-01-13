Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,467 in the last 365 days.

Energy Department Announces Approximately $123.6 Million in Funding for 46 Projects to Bolster Domestic Manufacturing through Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced approximately $123.6 million in funding, as well as $44.7 million of cost share, for 46 projects in 23 states to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States.

“Bolstering domestic manufacturing helps make the U.S. economy stronger,” said EERE Assistant Secretary Daniel R Simmons. “These projects will advance DOE’s goal of enhancing manufacturing competitiveness through technological innovation, while helping sustain American leadership in advanced manufacturing.”

Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement will aim to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive processes, and facilitate the transition to emerging, cost-competitive energy technologies in domestic production in three areas.

  1. Efficiency Improvements in Advanced Manufacturing Processes: $69.4 million for 27 projects focused on next-generation manufacturing processes that improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive and energy-dependent industries, including steel manufacturing, drying, machine learning, additive manufacturing, and ceramic matrix composites production.
  2. Efficiency Improvements in Chemical Manufacturing: $25 million for eight projects focused on modular, hybrid, or catalytic processes to reduce energy use in chemical manufacturing. Selected projects will explore innovative technologies, tools, methodologies, and data analytics, including those that enable modularized and distributed systems driven by a variety of energy sources.
  3. Connected, Flexible, and Efficient Manufacturing Facilities, Products, and Energy Systems: $29.1 million for 11 projects that support manufacturing’s role in national energy initiatives, including the potential for integrating carbon capture from dilute sources into industrial processes as well as the active role that district energy systems can play in stabilizing the electricity grid by connecting with flexible combined heat and power systems and renewable generation capabilities.

Read more about the individual projects

Projects are funded through EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office, which supports the development of technologies that improve energy efficiency in U.S. manufacturing as well as foundational, cross-cutting manufacturing processes, information, and materials technologies critical to efficient and competitive domestic manufacturing.

You just read:

Energy Department Announces Approximately $123.6 Million in Funding for 46 Projects to Bolster Domestic Manufacturing through Innovation

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.