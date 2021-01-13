Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (12th January 2021)
As at 12 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 23 239 confirmed cases, including 13 396 recoveries and 551 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
