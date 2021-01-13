Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 12 January 2021 confirm 137 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 38,085.

One COVID-19 death. The total deaths are 304.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 137 contacts and alerts: Kampala (86) Wakiso (22) Kabarole (6) Iganga (4) Mbale (4) Kiruhura (3) Mukono (2) Jinja (2) Mbarara (1) Soroti (1) Tororo (1) Butaleja (1) Amuru (1) Kyenjojo (1) Pader (1) Bundibugyo (1).