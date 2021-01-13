IRIS.TV Announces MediaMath as the First DSP to Utilize the IRIS_ID for Pre-bid Contextual Targeting on CTV and OLV

The partnership will enable buy-side contextual targeting at the individual video level for the first time through programmatic channels

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform today announced that MediaMath is the first DSP to utilize the IRIS_ID to unlock video-level contextual and brand-safe targeting on Connected TV (CTV) and online video (OLV) platforms. The IRIS_ID, a global unique identifier for each individual video across all screens, will, for the first time, enable contextual intelligence providers such as Comscore to offer buy-side contextual segmentation and targeting via pre-bid integration with MediaMath’s DSP.



COVID-19 has accelerated CTV viewing but as advertisers endeavor to reach these new audiences, concerns over transparency, brand suitability, and brand safety have emerged. At the same time, advertisers have been looking for more effective ways to target these audiences in a post-cookie world, especially outside of the walled gardens.

Now, for the first time, MediaMath customers can target ad campaigns at an individual video level, leveraging the additional transparency that the IRIS_ID provides to ensure brand-safety compliance for CTV and OLV campaigns. Marketers also now have access to advanced targeting capabilities by contextual and brand-safety categories, allowing for more confidence in placement and environment – a groundbreaking development that has also never been available on CTV until now.

"As advertiser demand for connected TV inventory continues to skyrocket, marketers are seeking privacy-focused, brand-safe data solutions that help ensure programmatic campaign delivery is in line with brand expectations,” said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. “Comscore is excited to work with IRIS.TV and MediaMath to expand the availability of contextual targeting solutions in the pre-bid open exchange programmatic landscape for advertisers.”

“As viewers increasingly consume news and content via CTV, brands are looking for superior performance and higher ROI in that channel as well. MediaMath’s redesigned SOURCE infrastructure is leading the industry toward complete transparency of the CTV supply chain, providing advertisers confidence in their ad performance and full visibility into their spend,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath. “As the industry leader in video data connectivity, IRIS.TV has been a trusted partner through SOURCE and shares our vision of delivering a completely accountable, addressable and aligned digital media supply chain. With this partnership, we’re excited to provide marketers with the ability to purchase brand-safe video inventory and reach audiences across all buying platforms, including direct, PMP, and now open auction campaigns.”

“MediaMath has always been a leader and innovator of advertising technology solutions and we’re thrilled to partner with them to help the industry take this next big step,” said Sean Holzman, Head of Ad Platform Strategy at IRIS.TV. “By enabling contextual intelligence companies like Comscore to provide video-level analysis, we’re providing media buyers with an unprecedented level of transparency and insight into CTV inventory.”

Once the IRIS_ID is assigned, it is passed into the bidstream and received by MediaMath who passes it along to its pre-bid contextual and brand-safety partners, such as Comscore. Those partners in turn decipher the videos’ contextual categories and/or brand-safety scores for segmentation and targeting purposes at a video-level.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.



MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is a video intelligence company founded in 2013. Our mission is to connect and unify video data from any source to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. Our privacy-first, neutral video data platform provides the leading media, data, and advertising technology companies with seamless on-boarding of video data. We enable partners to build scalable solutions including contextual and brand-safe ad targeting and verification capabilities, personalized video recommendations, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy for IRIS.TV

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com