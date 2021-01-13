Smart Fleet Management Market to Portray $98.65 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Implementation of real-time fleet monitoring systems, rise in usage of cloud-based technology, and enhanced vehicle monitoring and management drive the growth of the global smart fleet management market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global smart fleet management market generated $38.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $98.65 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Report Sample (318 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3105

Integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems in vehicles, increase in utilization of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and improved vehicle monitoring and furl management proliferate the growth of the global smart fleet management market. However, concerns related to prices and cyber security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, better driver and vehicle safety, augmentation of business decision for fleet owners, advancement of intelligence transportation system, and increase in demand from developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Disrupted supply chains globally and increased panic in the customer segment are the factors that majorly affected the market during the Covid-19 outbreak.

As a result, the investments and further projects have also been put on hold during the lockdown.

However, the industry is expected to observe greater sales thrust for smart fleet technology post covid, owing to its operational feasibility to attain safety measure.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Fleet Management Market Request Here!

The global smart fleet management market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, application, connectivity, operation, and region.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment dominated the market with highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including marine, airways, and railways.

Based on operation, the market is bifurcated into private and commercial. The commercial segment held the lion’s share with highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominant status by 2027. In addition, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3105

The global smart fleet market is analyzed across various regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the total revenue share. Furthermore, the region is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.7 from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.), IBM, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3105





We Have Similar Reports Related on Logistics Industry:

U.S Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode Of Transportation (Roadways, Marine, Airways and Railways), Application (ADAS, Tracking, Optimization and Others), Connectivity (Short Range and Long Range), and Connectivity Solutions (GPS, 4G&5G and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft), Component (Solution, Services), Communication Technology (GNSS, Cellular System), Industries (Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, And Energy) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016 – 2022.

Digital Supply Chain Market by Services (Consulting & Planning, Integration, Professional, and Support & Maintenance), by End-User (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises) - Global Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027.

Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Roadways, Airways, and Waterways), End-user (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Information technology) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

FMCG Logistics Market by Product Type (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Care and Other Consumables) and Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com