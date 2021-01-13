Clint Productions Owner Anthony Clint Jr. is Teaching Producers How To Make Passive Income for Life Through Music Licensing

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The owner of Clint Productions, Anthony Clint Jr., has been a musician most of his life with a deep passion for the entire production process of a song from beginning to end. Before finishing college at The Ohio State University, he started his own company, Clint Productions, intending to provide artists with great music for their projects. Less than a year after graduation Clint had the opportunity to co-produce some music for Musiq Soulchild, which encouraged him to move to Atlanta in 2011.





Since moving to Atlanta he has worked with Grammy-nominated artists such as Tamar Braxton, Case, and Tiyon “TC” Christian. He’s also had a lot of success in the TV & film world having music placed in productions such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians (E!), Black Ink Crew (VH1), Catfish (MTV), Nappily Ever After (Netflix), NAACP Image Awards (TV One), Emmy Award-Winning series Born This Way (A&E), and others.

Clint’s focus now as a music entrepreneur is continuing to produce music for TV, film & media. He also coaches other producers on how they can generate royalties and additional streams of income through music licensing and entrepreneurship. Music licensing can be a powerful aid to indie producers who want to build their brand, credibility, and income. Clint is here to show them how.

Over the years Clint has established himself as an influencer and go-to source for information in the music licensing space. His credentials also come with years of experience on how to avoid music business pitfalls and lessons from personal mistakes he has made that can aid in producers seeing the success they want in music licensing faster. Since he actively works in the field that he coaches others in, he’s able to provide real-time advice based on what’s happening currently in the music licensing business.

Right now Clint is focused on giving back to the music producer community through his music licensing blueprint the #RoadTo10Placements where he teaches producers how to create additional streams of income even if they don't have any placements or experience in TV & film. These are the steps he took to land his first ten TV placements in a year. Clint is sharing these strategies only with producers who are serious and want to make their music work for them.

If you want to learn more about getting your music on TV & film, download his Free 6-Step Guide to TV Placements at: https://offer.clintproductions.com

You can find Clint hanging out on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clintmusic

Website: https://www.clintproductions.com

