University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Implements Retia Medical’s Argos Cardiac Output Monitors

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical today announced successful installation of its Argos Cardiac Output Monitor within the cardiac anesthesiology ORs at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



“The Argos monitor supports accurate, data-driven patient care and decision making by our critical care teams,” says Brian Fitzsimons, MD, Director of Anesthesia, Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, Chief, Section of Cardiac Anesthesiology for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. “We can use this advanced monitoring platform in a range of clinical situations and patient care settings to maintain optimal patient perfusion, and its single cable connection makes it easy to use with multiple monitor platforms and without extensive user training.”

Retia Medical’s Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos takes less than a minute to start monitoring. For more information, contact David Hebrank, Vice President of Sales (dhebrank@retiamedical.com).

