Rafael Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Mr. Luther will discuss the status of the Company and milestones it met throughout the year, including receiving two FDA-granted Fast Track designations for its lead compound CPI-613® (devimistat), for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He will also highlight the most recent trial launches, including a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with clear cell sarcoma of soft tissue.

“Rafael has achieved significant milestones in 2020, despite the unique challenges presented amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “We are eager to highlight the successes over the past year during the presentation, as well as discuss the key learnings that we believe will propel us forward in 2021. It is truly humbling to see how we continue to come closer to our ultimate goal of treating hard-to-treat cancers with a novel approach to therapy, cancer metabolism.”

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Time: 5:20 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

The presentation will be webcast and accessible for companies presenting and attending the J.P. Morgan Health Conference. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, rafaelpharma.com.

About CPI-613® (devimistat)

CPI-613® (devimistat) is a first-in-class clinical lead compound of Rafael, which targets enzymes that are involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. Devimistat is designed to target the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, a process essential to tumor cell multiplication and survival, selectively in cancer cells. Devimistat substantially increases the sensitivity of cancer cells to a diverse range of chemotherapeutic agents. This synergy allows for potential combinations of devimistat with lower doses of these generally toxic drugs to be more effective with lower patient’s side effects. Combination with devimistat represent a diverse range of opportunities to substantially improve patient’s benefit in many different cancers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Rafael approval to initiate pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500) and acute myeloid leukemia (ARMADA 2000), and has designated devimistat as an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, peripheral T-cell lymphoma and Burkitt’s lymphoma. The EMA has granted orphan drug designation to devimistat for pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s, peripheral T-cell lymphomas and soft tissue sarcoma. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



