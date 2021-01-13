Surgical Sutures Market to Touch $6.11 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% : AMR

Increased in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical sutures market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, as the number of Covid-19 patients decreases, the demand for surgical sutures is estimated to get back on track.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical sutures market was pegged at $4.35 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $6.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increased in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical sutures market. However, presence of alternative wound care management products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and potential in developing countries are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the pandemic, the surgical procedures have been either postponed or reduced as many patients delayed their surgeries with their doctor’s consultation. This significantly reduced the demand for surgical sutures.

Several hospitals have postponed some surgeries to eliminate the possibility of cross-contaminations and allocate resources to Covid-19 wards. Only essential surgeries were conducted.

However, as the number of Covid-19 patients decreases, the demand for surgical sutures is estimated to get back on track.

The global surgical sutures market is segmented into type, material, and application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into automated suturing devices and sutures. The automated suturing devices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the sutures segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

On the basis of material, the market is classified into monofilament and multifilament. The multifilament segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.

The global surgical sutures market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America dominated in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global surgical sutures market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Johnson & Johnsons, Smith & Nephew, Conmed Corporation, Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Demetech Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Healthium MedTech, Peters Surgical, and Surgical Specialties Corporation.

