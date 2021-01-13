Pharmacy Chooses Bridgeline's Celebros Search to Elevate Their New eCommerce Website Experience

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that an award-winning pharmacy group in Ireland has selected Bridgeline's Celebros search to power their newly launched eCommerce site. The company will utilize Bridgeline's Celebros search to enhance their site search as a means of implementing its core value of excellent customer care into the online experience.



The pharmaceutical company has developed a nationally renowned reputation for putting the customer first and recognizes the importance of a seamless shopping experience. As they launched their new eCommerce site, the customer experience was top of mind with their leadership. The advanced artificial intelligence that Celebros provides gives the company the capabilities to accurately provide results for complicated search queries such as "diabetes" or symptoms such as "headache" or "pain relief."

The pharmacy will utilize Celebros’ natural language processing (NLP) as well as its instant search results. In addition, the latest generation of Celebros AutoComplete returns immediate query suggestions and matching product recommendations, making it easy for online customers to find products and get straight to the product detail page. This adaptable and highly-sophisticated solution is ideal for complicated search queries related to physical symptoms and difficult medication names.

"We're so pleased to be included in the online presence of our new customer," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "I am confident that our Celebros software's advanced Artificial Intelligence will increase revenue for their business and ensure their legacy of excellent customer care as they enter the eCommerce market."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

