Agility Receives Low NOx 6.0L 2021 CARB and EPA Certification

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, California, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility® Fuel Solutions (Agility), a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced today that it has received 2021 California Air Resources Board (CARB) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for its natural gas fuel system when installed on the General Motors 6.0L V8 engine. “These 2021 CARB and EPA certifications demonstrate our continued commitment to driving product development and staying at the forefront in the medium-duty vehicle segment,” said Seung Baik, President. “With the Agility 6.0L engine fuel system, customers have an attractive option to control fuel costs and meet fleet sustainability goals through the expansion of clean fuel vehicles in their fleet.”

This new product from Agility enables vehicles such as the Freightliner Custom Chassis MT45 and MT55 walk-in vans, which are built to handle payloads of up to 23,000lbs., to be upfitted with Agility’s proprietary natural gas controls and fuel system to conform with the proposed 2024-2027 new CARB NOX emission regulations, as well as EPA’s standards issued under the Clean Air Act.

Agility designed this 6.0L engine fuel system to simplify vehicle integration and significantly lower the upfront cost. When combined with Agility’s on-board compressed natural gas (CNG) storage system, fleets are able to take advantage of low total cost of ownership (TCO) through fuel cost savings and reduced maintenance. When coupled with renewable natural gas (RNG), fleets can now achieve steep emissions reductions of up to 70% or more compared to conventional diesel – the equivalent of taking more than 66,000 passenger cars off the road. RNG is a pipeline-quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is one of the cleanest burning fuels available today.

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility® Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Agility and its affiliates’ product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium-duty delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year. Learn more at http://www.agilityfs.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

