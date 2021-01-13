Sage recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2021 and Employees’ Choice Award winner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, has received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021 in Canada.



The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on feedback provided anonymously by employees who complete a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

“It is a tremendous honour for Sage to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Canada. In nearly a year of working remotely, having a strong and supportive culture that demonstrates we care through measured and consistent action, has been critical to our company’s success,” said Nancy Tichbon, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “To be ranked in the top 10 workplaces in Canada by our employees, under the unique circumstances we are all in, is an amazing recognition, and reinforces our commitment to nurturing a meaningful culture that values and appreciates all colleagues, always.”

On the path to becoming a great SaaS company, Sage is committed to listening to and taking action on colleague feedback in a continuous loop of improvement to deliver a world-class colleague experience at every touchpoint.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, as well as key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at the companies they work for, as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. To be considered for the Canada category, a company must have had at least 1,000 employees and have received at least 25 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from Canada-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glass d oor.ca/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-Canada-LST_KQ0,26.htm

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.