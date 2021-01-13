Interior Marketing Group Names Ari Schwebel VP of Business Development & Strategic Planning

Schwebel, A Two-Decade Real Estate Development Veteran, Joins Luxury Real Estate Design and Marketing Firm’s Roster

/EIN News/ -- New York, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury design and real estate marketing firm Interior Marketing Group, Inc. (IMG) today announced the hire of Ari Schwebel as VP of Business Development and Strategic Planning. Schwebel is a key hire in keeping with IMG’s 2021 vision to build new strategic relationships and activate new territories for residential and commercial interior design and staging projects. Cheryl Eisen, Founder and President of IMG stated, “Ari was one of our first clients when we entered the Manhattan market. With his extensive background in real estate development, he will lead expansion into new markets and business sectors.”

Schwebel’s career spans nearly two decades in New York real estate investment and development. Prior to joining IMG, Schwebel was the Founder and President of Riverside Development Group, a company specialized in multi-family and high-end residential development, renovations, construction management and general contracting on a national level.

During his tenure as Chief Operations Officer of a private real estate development and management firm responsible for the revitalization of several high-end NYC residential and commercial properties, Schwebel managed large-scale projects including NYC's iconic Apthorp building, where he first hired IMG to stage several units. Schwebel also spearheaded multi-unit properties in the East Village, a 5-story Madison Avenue townhouse, and mixed-use retail and commercial spaces in Boro-Park in Brooklyn.

Schwebel also served in the executive office at Leviev-Boymelgreen Developers where he managed large teams and assisted in the marketing and development of high-profile luxury residential and commercial properties including 15 Broad, 20 Pine, 88 Leonard, 75 Smith, and others.

Currently, Schwebel serves as President of the Board of Directors of West Side Institutional Synagogue and actively competes in the New York City Marathon to raise over $500,000 for Sloan Kettering Cancer Center over the past three years.

The IMG team welcomes Schwebel and looks forward to his contributions.

About Interior Marketing Group

Interior Marketing Group is the largest full-service property marketing and luxury design firm in the United States. In addition to providing interior design services to luxury homeowners, IMG’s award-winning staging and interior marketing services enable the most coveted properties and developments in the world to sell faster and at greater multiples than the market's average. IMG is regularly featured in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Robb Report, Vogue, and on major television networks including BravoTV, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

