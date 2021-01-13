ProSearch Advances Discovery with New Approach to Addressing Private Data

ProSearch Privacy Suite combines deep learning models with human expertise to identify protected information

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, has unveiled its latest innovation for addressing modern privacy regulations as part of the company’s holistic approach to discovery. ProSearch Privacy Suite uses deep learning models built on the latest advancements in natural language processing and computer vision techniques to identify protected private information, enabling organizations to better achieve compliance with ever-increasing privacy regulations.



Governments and regulatory agencies in the United States and around the world are enacting stricter regulations protecting individual data privacy. As organizations see increased enforcement of those regulations, they must be prepared to handle discovery data in an appropriate manner and understand the risk of not treating private data as they would privileged information.

To address these evolving needs, ProSearch has developed a robust solution for identifying PXI: the personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), information subject to payment card industry data security standards (PCI-DSS) and other protected private, sensitive, or personal information.

ProSearch Privacy Suite enables a comprehensive approach that uses statistical models and linguistic features of natural language processing to move beyond simple search terms and regular expressions to identify private data. Privacy services at ProSearch combine the experience of data scientists, engineers, database analysts and discovery professionals to develop and deploy custom workflows to meet specific response requirements. The Privacy Suite combines classifiers based on deep learning techniques to identify private information in text with computer vision techniques to detect scans and facsimiles of documents that may contain protected information. Results are then integrated into custom Relativity review panels and dashboards to provide easy access to actionable metrics and to streamline review. Ongoing monitoring, maintenance and training of the deep learning models on the data enable customization and continuous incremental improvement.

“Supported by people, process and game-changing technology, the models and workflows of ProSearch Privacy Suite are customizable to a variety of needs related to identifying and protecting private information,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “Detailed reporting about the volume and types of private information in enterprise data – at the matter level as well as across a portfolio – provides critical understanding of where protected information is generated and how it makes its way into review, supporting information governance and data retention planning to minimize future risk.”

ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery, helping clients take control of their discovery processes by staying focused on legal and strategic issues while reducing risk and costs. The company’s Enterprise solution aligns ProSearch with clients in a way that traditional customer/vendor relationships cannot, with its team becoming an extension of the client’s, listening and collaborating on solutions that maximize investments and improve outcomes.

