BioSig Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Offer Remote Servicing Capabilities in Compliance with COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Industry-leading smart glasses technology expected to enhance the utility of BioSig’s PURE EP™ System signal processing platform. Remote servicing intended to enable continued installations, upgrades, and training during COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdown limitations.

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced a partnership with Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products. BioSig will deploy Vuzix’s M400 Smart Glasses for remote servicing of its PURE EP™ System, supporting the planned nationwide rollout of BioSig’s novel real-time signal processing platform to the large and growing electrophysiology market in the U.S. The remote servicing support offers an ideal solution for compliance with COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We are thrilled to work with Vuzix to deploy its outstanding smart glasses solution and enhance our technology offering as we work to accelerate commercialization of our PURE EP™ System nationwide,” said Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman & CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “The Vuzix M400s are the powerful enterprise smart glasses and have compelling clinical applications for digital healthcare. The addition of AR technology to our PURE EP™ System solution should give us an even greater opportunity to elevate the standard of care in the electrophysiology market.”

The Vuzix M400 is the next evolution of the industry-leading Vuzix M-Series smart glasses, featuring the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon(TM) XR1 platform. Vuzix was hand-selected as one of the initial launch partners for the new Snapdragon XR1 platform, the first purposely built, dedicated XR platform from Qualcomm Technologies. The Snapdragon XR1 microprocessor enables a combination of voice and touchpad navigation for complete control over the device. The M400 Smart Glasses improve processes within many applications such as warehouse logistics, telemedicine, manufacturing, and field service.

Equipped with Vuzix Remote Assist (VRA) software, the M400 Smart Glasses should provide BioSig’s partner physicians and clinicians with quick remote access to technical experts who can assist with servicing the unique hardware architecture and digital modality of PURE EP™ Systems being utilized in the field. Enterprise use of the M400 Smart Glasses is intended to enable technicians to support BioSig’s systems without the necessity of on-site visits, dramatically decreasing time and expense for both the Company and PURE EP™ System users.

BioSig plans to explore whether Vuzix Smart Glasses may be used to facilitate remote customer training and provide line-of-sight visualization of intracardiac signals during ablation procedures performed by physicians. In the healthcare industry, Vuzix Smart Glasses are already being used in hospitals and medical centers around the world to perform a wide range of functions, including training, virtual rounds within ICUs, triage in the emergency room and the operating room to guide physicians during surgery, and to provide remote training and mentor remote doctors.

"BioSig’ PURE EP™ System is an incredibly innovative solution that is tackling a tough problem, and we are proud to support this promising product," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. “Vuzix has deep experience working with medical and healthcare providers to support applications that have ranged from performing surgeries to telemedicine, patient care, training, remote learning, and much more. We are happy to broaden our support of the healthcare industry by entering the medical device market, particularly the rapidly growing field of bioelectronic medicine.”



About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPä System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x133