SurveyMonkey Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Prepare Organizations for the Future of Work

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced a new integration with cloud services and workflow management provider ServiceNow to enable enterprises to seamlessly pair mission-critical feedback data with digital workflows. The integration provides customers with the data-driven stakeholder insights they need to improve employee engagement, build customer relationships, and accelerate business growth as the future of work continues to evolve.



In 2021, businesses will need to accelerate their digital strategies as they solve for new ways of interacting with customers and improving the experiences for their distributed workforces. To realize the full potential and accelerate time-to-value from these digital transformation tools, organizations will require agile, user-friendly technology instead of outdated, service-heavy offerings that fall short of today’s expectations. For example, in a recent study conducted in partnership with ServiceNow and UNLEASH, SurveyMonkey polled over 700 HR leaders that were involved in significant technology projects over the past four years and found that only 16% reported their projects were highly successful and only 11% believed they improved the employee experience, suggesting there is significant room for improvement in how teams work together and how the tools they use contribute to success.

“The technology landscape is frenzied and many companies are dealing with a fragmented ecosystem as they adopt more and more technologies. Enterprises are increasingly using our agile solutions to solve today's digital complexities,” said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey. “Together with ServiceNow’s vast workflow capabilities, organizations will be better equipped to collect timely feedback in critical areas like employee onboarding, IT service requests, and online customer service, so they can take action at a moment's notice to improve operations and the bottom line.”

“As companies become more interconnected than ever before, they’re recognizing the importance of keeping a constant pulse of vitals across the business at all times,” said Marcus Torres, vice president of product management, platform business and foundation at ServiceNow. “With IntegrationHub, organizations can now connect ServiceNow’s Customer, Employee and IT workflows to SurveyMonkey in minutes with no code. This provides organizations the power to easily and quickly collect insights to help retain, engage, and satisfy customers and employees throughout their user journeys.”

The integration will help enterprises bridge the gap between automating feedback and creating meaningful improvements for customers, employees, and organizations overall. With AI-powered analysis, advanced segmentation capabilities, contextual targeting, and omni-channel feedback collection, workflows can streamline how people work and promote greater efficiency. Organizations with various needs can benefit from this integration’s robust capabilities:

SurveyMonkey will join more than 125 IntegrationHub spokes with no code required and ready-to-run connectors for the most critical business systems including Oracle, Workday, SAP, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Box, Twitter, Zoom, Microsoft Azure, Jira, and Adobe on the ServiceNow Store .

This latest integration adds to the growing number of partners building into the SurveyMonkey platform. In 2020, SurveyMonkey announced it expanded its partner platform with the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP). The program addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.

For companies looking for additional resources to help navigate the ever-changing future of work shift, SurveyMonkey recently launched professional support and feedback templates that can be accessed here .

