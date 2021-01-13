La Grande Maison Younan Collection Property Ranked Among Bordeaux’s Best in First-Ever Vintage

Saint-Émilion Grand Cru, Château La Croix Younan scores 91 points in Vinous Media’s 2017 vintage reviews

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection, one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hospitality groups, is proud to announce that its Saint-Émilion Grand Cru property, Château La Croix Younan has been ranked among some of the most esteemed names of Bordeaux’s Right Bank in its first-ever vintage in a recent review of 2017 vintage wines by renowned U.S. wine critic, Antonio Galloni.

Awarded a score of 91 points in its inaugural showing, Galloni had nothing but praise for Château La Croix Younan in his Vinous Media piece on Bordeaux’s dramatic 2017 vintage, noting that “this stylish Saint-Émilion appears to have quite a bit of potential in future vintages”. In this challenging year, Château La Croix Younan performed exceptionally, besting many highly regarded Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé wines on its way to firmly establishing itself as a name for collectors to make note of.

American business magnate Zaya S. Younan acquired Château La Croix Younan (formerly Château La Croix Fourney), a property of 9 hectares in 2017. From the beginning, his focus was on making a limited quantity of exceptional wine to compete with the best wines in the region. Recently, Château La Croix Younan was accepted into the prestigious Grand Cercle des Vins de Bordeaux, an accolade that validated Mr. Younan’s belief in the incredible potential of the property. The selection represented the first time an American-owned château from Saint-Émilion had been included in The Grand Cercle’s ‘Rive Droite’, an elite selection of 113 wines representing winemaking excellence in Bordeaux’s Right Bank.

In addition to Château La Croix Younan, La Grande Maison Younan Collection also owns the Saint-Émilion Grand Cru property, Château Zaya (formerly Château La Garelle) which was acquired in 2019. Mr. Younan has equally high hopes for the new 8 hectare acquisition, noting that the property’s close proximity to Saint-Emilion 1er Grand Cru Classé “A” property, Château Pavie (Chateau Zaya is located approximately 50 meters away), and a terroir that is similar in makeup to another Saint-Emilion 1er Grand Cru Classé “A” property, Château Angélus, provides the fundamental ingredients for a world-class wine that should be making headlines in wine publications when the property’s inaugural 2018 vintage is released later in the year.

Château La Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya’s technical team is headed up by Dr. Alain Raynaud. Dr. Raynaud is the former President of the Union des Grands Crus and one of the founders and current President of the Grand Cercle des Vins de Bordeaux.

Both the 91 point scoring Château La Croix Younan 2017 and Chateau Zaya 2018 are expected to launch in the United States in 2021.

About La Grande Maison Younan Collection:

The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Émilion, including Château La Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. The Younan Collection is a subsidiary of The Younan Company, which is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection .

