Nominations Open for Carewell’s Inaugural “Family Caregiver of the Year” Awards: Recognizing Caregivers for Resilience, Adaptability, and Unconditional Support

The new awards program opens with a call for nominations to uplift and reward some of the most inspiring and dedicated family caregivers nationwide

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations have opened for the first-ever Family Caregiver of the Year Awards , which will acknowledge and elevate unpaid family caregivers in the United States who exhibit exceptional diligence and support to their loved ones through the act of caregiving. The awards program is sponsored by Carewell , a leading advocate for caregivers and online supplier of home health products.



The Family Caregiver of the Year Awards program launches amidst an increasing need for caregivers as more aging adults prefer to grow older at home, leading more family members to employ independent caregiving responsibilities. There are currently 53 million family caregivers operating in the U.S. today, which accounts for over $306 billion in unpaid labor—nearly double the combined costs of home health care and nursing home care.

A recent report on the hidden impact of caregiving also revealed high levels of depression and sleep deprivation amongst caregivers, further illustrating the sacrifices this community makes in favor of their care recipients. By illuminating the unique experiences of this rapidly growing population, The Caregiver of the Year Awards will recognize the time, patience, and economic resources caregivers provide to ensure their loved ones are healthy, comfortable, and supported during their most vulnerable stage of life.

“Caregivers are the unsung heroes of family care,” said Bianca Padilla, CEO of Carewell. “Often, caregivers take on this tremendous responsibility without any formal training, and are forced to adapt quickly while providing the best care they possibly can—not to mention shouldering the emotional toll of managing a loved one’s declining health. The Family Caregiver of the Year Awards program allows caregivers to be recognized and thanked in a meaningful way and serves as an opportunity to amplify the experiences and challenges caregivers are navigating during the pandemic.”

For entry into the 2021 Family Caregiver of the Year Awards, participants can either submit themselves or a caregiver they know via the nomination form . Nominees must have served as a primary, unpaid caregiver between January 1, 2020 and December 1, 2020. Winners will be selected by a panel of Carewell leaders and caregiving experts, including Bianca Padilla and Jonathan Magolnick, Carewell Co-Founders; Abby Levy, Managing Partner and Founder of Primetime Partners , an early stage venture capital firm focused on transforming the quality of living for older adults; and Connie Chow, Founder of DailyCaring , a top caregiving resource for caregivers. The first place winner will receive $1500 in Carewell credit, while second place will receive $750 in Carewell credit and third place will receive $250 in Carewell credit. All three winners will also receive flowers in commemorative vases.

“In this great time of need, we’ve relied heavily on the support from caregivers, but their hard work often goes unrewarded,” said Magolnick. “It’s important that we give back to a community that gives so much of themselves, day in and day out. The Family Caregiver of the Year Awards will help raise awareness of the sacrifices caregivers make, contributing to the larger goal of improving the overall caregiving experience.”

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. For more information on the Caregiver of the Year Awards, please visit this link .

About Carewell

Carewell is a Charlotte-based, family-led e-commerce company on a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their loved ones. Carewell’s story began in 2015, when its founders were among the 20% of Americans who act as informal caregivers. Unable to find the guidance and selection they needed in one place, they formed Carewell to be a source of support for independent caregivers seeking proactive service, compelling content, and expert-vetted products. For more insight, visit Carewell’s website.

