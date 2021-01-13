JANSON Has Record Year of Giving - Helping Nonprofits in the Regions Where the Company Conducts Business

JANSON, announced today that the company had a record breaking year of giving.

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janet Chihocky, Founder and Chief Branding Officer of JANSON, announced today that the company had a record breaking year of giving. In 2020, the company donated $20,000 to Strong Foundation Ministries, a San Antonio nonprofit; $10,000 to Lutheran Ministries, a Burlington New Jersey nonprofit; hours of pro-bono work for the Loisann Hope House in Fredericksburg, Virginia – a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless children and families from the City of Fredericksburg and surrounding areas; the Capital Area Food Bank and more.

“JANSON has been involved in outreach and worldwide missions since I started the company. With the negative economic impacts realized in 2020 throughout so many areas, I felt led that we needed to launch a larger and more formal program whereby we plant a seed of blessing to local entities in every state where we conduct business,” says Chihocky.

The Director of Strong Foundation Ministries, Mr. James Gipson said: “My wife and I did not know who Janet or JANSON was. We didn’t know what to expect, but we visited and showed her around our facility. I believe that the Lord put it on her heart to get involved and do what she has done.”

"Loisann’s Hope House is grateful to JANSON for the work they did on our behalf in 2020,” said Lisa Crittenden, Executive Director. “Specifically, the team at JANSON designed a beautiful annual appeals brochure and supporting materials that perfectly captured our vision and message as the region’s oldest and largest family homeless shelter. Thank you, JANSON!"

JANSON is in the process of identifying additional nonprofits in Alabama, Georgia and Massachusetts where JANSON has business underway. The company connects and meets with each of the organizations to ensure that (1) they are as passionate about their mission as JANSON is about its mission, (2) that they are dedicated to serving the needs of others and, (3) that the majority of the giving goes directly to the cause.

The regionalized giving is in addition to JANSON’s worldwide giving. In 2020 the company gave tens of thousands of dollars to other programs such as a classroom and furnishing projects for a Bible College in Nairobi Kenya or the I Am Jesus Project, a companion to the Bible that highlights the sermons and miracles of Christ in a remarkable word picture and action of the narrative. Chihocky believes that doing more for others is one of life’s greatest blessings.

A company dedicated to bringing a customer’s mission to life, JANSON is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that specializes in physical, virtual and digital communication solutions for military, defense and federal customers. Their solutions can be found in buildings across the nation where they have modernized office workspaces and installed museum-quality displays, to strategic communication solutions where the JANSON team delivers advanced campaign plans, communication strategies, creative and graphics products, stakeholder analysis, immersive displays and technology programs, speech writing, media relations, high impact videos and 3D virtual environments for online training and virtual briefings. To learn more visit jansoncom.com.

