pMD®️ Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2021 By Glassdoor

“Our mission at pMD is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with supporting our dedicated and passionate employees,” said Philippe d'Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We’ve learned over the last two decades that when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and, in turn, positively impacts the health care community. In order to ensure our employees reach their personal and professional goals, we have placed an emphasis on providing a collaborative work environment with a dynamic mentorship program and easy access to leadership.”

The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering a combination of software and services that makes it easy for teams to provide the best possible care, whether in-person or virtual.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) during the period of eligibility. Current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

