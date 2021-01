C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System Selected by another Texas School District to Protect Students and Faculty

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that another Texas school district has selected C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) to help protect its students and faculty from gun violence or other means of forced entry. C-Bond BRS has already been installed in three of the more than 30 elementary schools in the district in Central Texas, and installation at one of the district’s four high schools is underway.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. The combination of the C-Bond technology combined with multiple layers of security film have been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“It is apparent that building security – whether at schools, stores, offices, or other facilities – is more important than ever,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “The current unrest in our country, previous school shootings, and other tragedies are forcing our school systems and society as a whole to put stronger security measures in place. C-Bond BRS provides a cost-effective and robust solution to help protect innocent lives.”

C-Bond BRS has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

