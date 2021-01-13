Ultimus, Co-Founder Dorsey Win Prestigious Year-End Awards from Global Custodian

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to announce that the firm—and one of its co-founders—have received prestigious awards from Global Custodian, the leading publication covering the international securities services business.

As part of Global Custodian’s year-end Industry Leaders Awards, Ultimus was named Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year and also received the Mutual Fund Administration Client Service Award. In addition, Ultimus Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Bob Dorsey received Global Custodian’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Receiving these awards tops off an extraordinary year for Ultimus as the firm converted 11 clients with existing funds from other service providers or from in-house, self-administration processes.

The 2020 Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award represents an unprecedented fourth consecutive win for Ultimus. It reflects the firm’s remarkable performance in the Mutual Fund Administration client survey, which Global Custodian said provided “resounding feedback from clients” on the service they receive from Ultimus. Earlier in the year, also as part of the Mutual Fund Administration Survey by Global Custodian, Ultimus earned for the sixth consecutive year both the Market Outperformer Award and Category Outperformer accreditations based on client responses. The company received the highest overall score from investment adviser clients for providing high-quality fund administration services, adding to its list of industry awards.



Dorsey, who will retire on March 31, 2021, received Global Custodian’s Industry Leaders Lifetime Achievement Award. He has served Ultimus for 19 years as Managing Director, President, CEO and Co-CEO and has been Vice Chairman since February 2019. Since co-founding Ultimus in August 1999, Dorsey has played a critical role in developing the firm’s strong professional services culture, overseeing business development and growth opportunities for the company with an unwavering focus on client service. Considered an icon in the industry, Dorsey built the company—and his reputation—on developing strategic business relationships and solid client partnerships throughout his more than 40-year career.

“We are honored to receive these distinguished industry awards,” said Ultimus Chief Executive Officer Gary Tenkman. “We are so proud of the firm’s incredible accomplishments in the past year—an unprecedented 11 client conversions, all completed in a challenging work-from-home pandemic environment. Above all, this is a testament to our talented professionals and our continuing investment in the best technology to help our clients be successful.”

“The multiple awards from Global Custodian are especially meaningful because they are based on client responses and experiences with us,” Tenkman said. “They are reflective of Ultimus’ institutional strength which is delivered with boutique-type service and our unwavering commitment to listening and responding to clients’ needs. Our clients are our valued partners— and we share the awards with each and everyone.”



Tenkman continued: “Certainly not least, we congratulate Bob Dorsey on receiving Global Custodian’s Lifetime Achievement Award—it is well deserved and well earned. Many of our clients who started with Bob are still with us because of his client-centric philosophy. Bob’s vision has been instrumental in shaping the firm we have today.”

Global Custodian’s annual awards dinner was replaced this year by a film presentation, Fund Services 2020: A documentary that recognized a turbulent year in the securities industry, along with noteworthy achievements made by the industry’s fund administrators and winners of the publication’s Industry Leaders Awards.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

11835128 1/12/2021

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com