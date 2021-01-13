Kyligence Cloud Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , founded by the originators of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented Kyligence Cloud for big data analytics, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovat ion Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Based on Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud can breathe new life into popular BI tools by providing high-performance precomputed result sets that enable sub-second query response times against very large datasets. The Kyligence Cloud features AI-assisted data modeling and query optimization, and virtually limitless concurrency and scale for OLAP, SQL, and MDX analytics on Azure and AWS.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Kyligence as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“What users want is instant results to their BI queries in Excel spreadsheets or Tableau dashboards,” said Li Kang, head of North America, Kyligence. “What businesses want is to enable hundreds or thousands of employees, or customers, or citizens, to be able to run analytics simultaneously no matter how much data is queried. This is what Kyligence Cloud enables and we are honored to be recognized as a leading innovator in the data and analytics market.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources (data warehouses, data lakes, cloud storage) and analytics users, making data marts and other analytics middleware unnecessary. The result is sub-second query response times for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users against very large datasets. Kyligence also features an AI-augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Coatue, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, and Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited). Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes Appzen, McDonald’s, L’OREAL, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and Huawei.



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

