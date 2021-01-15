Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Companies Are Pushing The Use Of Reusable Packaging As A Major Trend

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Pharmaceutical logistics companies are encouraging the use of reusable packaging to transport pharmaceutical products. Reusable packaging can be made by combining aluminium-coated polyurethane, semi-active intelligent temperature-controlled containers, vacuum insulated panels and expanded polypropylene containers. Reusable containers result in lower carbon footprints than single-use packaging for pharmaceutical products, especially at high volumes. Reusable temperature-controlled packaging is also cost-efficient as compared to disposable packaging. For example, in 2018, Peli BioThermal, a UK based company that is engaged in providing temperature-controlled, thermally-protected packaging and service solutions to the life sciences industry, launched an on demand rental program that allows the clients to receive and return the reusable Credo™ line of temperature-controlled packaging.

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size reached a value of nearly $90.30 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to reach $102.89 billion by 2025, and $130.03 billion by 2030.

The pharmaceutical industry is segmented for logistics by mode of transport into land transportation, air transportation, and ocean transportation. The land transportation market accounted for 53.3% of the total in 2020.

