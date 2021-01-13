Microshare Expands Its Leadership Team as Global Client Base Expands Briskly

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Growth, led by Wearable Universal Contact Tracing, is powering sales of its core Smart Facilities Solutions



PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microshare announced an expansion of its executive leadership team, building on 2020’s record revenue growth and global expansion.

“Providing our solutions at scale and in all geographies has been a strategic goal from day one at Microshare,” says Microshare CEO Ron Rock. “With our IoT data solutions now deployed on five continents and our revenue growing robustly, the addition of these four world class talents is perfectly timed to take Microshare to the next level.”

Microshare ended 2020 with tremendous growth, driven in part by its innovative Universal Contact Tracing (UCT) solution, which is now deployed in factories, offices and other facilities around the world for such clients as Glaxo-SmithKline and Rent-A-Center. Because all of Microshare’s Smart Facilities solutions run on the LoRaWan Network optimized for Microsoft’s Azure IoT, many new clients have chosen to add additional capabilities like Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Asset Zoning, Predictive Cleaning and Occupancy Monitoring on top of Microshare’s innovative pandemic-related solutions.

“This new talent will help us scale, position us for continued international market success and prepare Microshare for B Round financing in 2021,” says Charles Paumelle, Managing Director for UK and EMEA. “Each of my new colleagues has experience in managing the challenges of moving early stage companies to maturity and excelling at the global level.”

Joining as of January are Phil Adams as Executive Vice President of Strategic Operations; Lauren Miller as Chief Financial Officer; Nadine North as Chief People & Wellness Officer, and Michael Moran as Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Risk & Sustainability.

EVP Phil Adams is charged with implementing repeatable, scalable business processes and attracting growth capital. As CEO of World Energy, a pioneering B2B eProcurement firm, Adams grew World Energy from seven employees to 130, took it public and had a successful exit to a strategic acquirer.

CFO Lauren Miller is a veteran of multinational finance, including posts at Paramount, Warner Bros. and JP Morgan Chase, She was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Iroko Ltd, often referred to as the "Netflix of Africa," which Miller helped steward from a start-up to one of Africa's largest media companies, as well as a successful sale.

Nadine North, Chief People and Wellness Officer, will lead efforts to attract talent and, in her Wellness role, help shape Microshare's focus on healthy work environments enabled by data. Previously, she helped manage expansion plans for Siebel Systems, from $300m to $1.5b, from 800 people to over 8000, and into over 25 countries, before its 2005 purchase by Oracle.

Michael Moran joins as CMO and Director of Risk & Sustainability to manage Microshare's global brand, marketing and thought leadership. Moran has held senior positions at Roubini Global Economics, Renaissance Capital, the Council on Foreign Relations, and a host of major journalistic outlets. Most recently, he was a Partner and Chief US/Macro Analyst at the global advisory Control Risks.

About Microshare

Microshare® provides turnkey Smart Facilities data solutions at scale that bring safety, wellness, cost savings and sustainability to our clients' vital assets. Our Sensing-as-a-Service model and global reseller network helped our clients get back to business quickly, safely and cost efficiently in 2020, all while shedding new light on the true performance and utility of their real estate holdings to prepare them for success in the post-pandemic future. Microshare is a leader in LoRaWAN applications and a proud member of the LoRa Alliance®. www.microshare.io

