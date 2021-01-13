DOBI Real Estate Shares Strategy for Growth & Success through 2020
DOBI Real Estate, a leading brokerage serving Birmingham and all of Michigan.BIRMINGHAM, MI, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOBI Real Estate Shares Strategy for Growth & Success through 2020
DOBI Real Estate, a leading brokerage serving Birmingham and all of Michigan, saw YOY growth for six months straight and broke through to the Top 10 brokerage in Realcomp by the end of 2020 despite facing challenges.
As the shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic hit the real estate world, many brokerages struggled to stay afloat. DOBI Real Estate was not one of these. By finding solutions to safely work around social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the company was able to grow and continue to hit milestones throughout 2020.
The real estate brokerage saw year-over-year growth for six months straight, transactions were reportedly up 81% and sales volume was up 104%. In November, they broke through the Top Ten brokerage on Realcomp. They credited this success to the dedication of their agents to continue to work hard through the pandemic, connect with clients, and hit milestones despite any difficulties. This led to their highest month ever in sales volume and units sold.
A DOBI Success Story
Rebecca Sokol, one of DOBI’s hard-working agents, grew her business 750% this year and landed the second spot on Realcomp’s agent rankings. Rebecca made the following comments about her strategy when the shutdowns hit:
“During the first shutdown in March, it would have been easy to give up and feel the uncertainty in the business. But despite what was going on in the world, I was determined to push through. I see the value of staying in touch with my clients and working harder than ever before to reach out to my current and past clients consistently. I wanted them to know how much I care and to see how they were doing.”
Rebecca was able to achieve success despite facing a tough, uncertain year. When real estate became essential again, her strategy continued to work for her throughout the rest of the year.
“I began to see the true power of the relationships I have built with my clients and the referrals they gave to me. To be honest, it propelled my business forward more than I could imagine. But it isn’t only referrals. I am always chatting with others, building connections, and I’m not afraid to go door knocking!”
Contact DOBI Real Estate
Alicia Gewinner
Marketing Director
248.385.3350
2211 Cole St.
Birmingham, MI 48009
https://wearedobi.com
About DOBI Real Estate
DOBI Real Estate is a Birmingham-based residential real estate brokerage serving all of Michigan with quality service and quality agents. Founded in 2018, the real estate agency rocketed to the top with a growth in sales volume by 268% to reach the Top 30 on Realcomp’s brokerage rankings in the first 11 months. The firm continues to grow and innovate based on “The DOBI Difference,” which enables growth and creates a better experience for the agent, the buyer, and the seller. The agency prides itself on hiring the best agents with a passion for what they do as well as creating a culture that encourages excellence. The team of Realtors and brokers offer both the skills and experience to create a seamless process for those hoping to buy or sell a home at the best price point. The launch of their brand-new website platform is just one way the agency is expected to continue to break barriers in the Michigan real estate industry and provide a better experience for their clients.
Alicia Gewinner
DOBI Real Estate
+1 248.385.3350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook