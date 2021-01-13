No-Cost COVID-19 Serology Antibody Testing Event Hosted by GUARDaHEART and Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica

Pastor Mack Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica Testing for the COVID-19 Antibody - with Dr. Harrington Tempature Check at the No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing Community Event at Calvary Baptist Church San Monica Nov 2020 Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., Chairman of GUARDaHEART Foundation Rev. Lemuel "Mack" Mossett, III Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica Darrell Goode,NAACP Branch President for Santa Monica and Pastor Mack Massett of Calvary Baptist Church

The COVID-19 antibody test being provided has a specificity of 100% and a sensitivity of 96%, this serology test is among the most reliable test available now.

There is no better way to put faith into action than to protect the health of everyone in our community, including those at greatest risk during the pandemic...” — Pastor Mack Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GUARDaHEART Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica to make COVID-19 antibody testing available to the community in a safe, no-cost and effective way. These serology antibody tests have been given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for use throughout the United States.

The no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing community event will be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica on January 19, 20 and 21, 2021 from 10am-4pm at 1502 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

This community event is for people with no current COVID-19 symptoms who believe that they have either been exposed to the coronavirus or have recently experienced symptoms but were not tested while the symptoms persisted. People who think they may actively be showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should work with their health care provider to schedule a swab test.

The no-cost COVID-19 antibody test is not the same as a swab test, which is used to detect an active infection. The antibody tests are performed to detect the presence of an IgG and IgM antibody responses, which can identify past COVID-19 infections. It determines whether a person has developed an immune response or some immunity to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 antibody test is a serum blood test that detects the body's immune response to the infection caused by the COVID-19 virus. A positive result indicates that an individual has been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen in the past.

The tests offered at the Community event will be performed with licensed phlebotomists (healthcare professionals trained to draw blood). The testing is completely confidential. Results will be available within five business days following all HIPAA compliance requirements.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to come to the event for antibody testing. People between 1 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 serology antibody blood test.

The testing is covered under the CARES Act for those with and without insurance. Those who have insurance must bring their health insurance cards. Those who are insured will have no out-of-pocket costs, such as co-pays or deductibles, since insurance companies are required to handle these fees. Those who are not insured are eligible for the COVID-19 antibody test at no cost; they will need to indicate uninsured on the registration form.

Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica and GUARDaHEART most recently united in November for the no-cost COVID-19 antibody test clinic and tested nearly 600 members of the community in three days.

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology stressed the importance of the antibody test as an important tool for community health as well as for individual self-care.

“As we put our hopes and faith in the nation’s health care providers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and take us to a new level of resilience and recovery, we recognize that community testing is a vital tool to closely monitor current infection rates,” Dr. Harrington said. “Individuals who are aware of their antibody status have a crucial piece of information available about their health which allows them to make life-saving decisions. The more we know, the better we are able to protect our citizens, our families and the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Harrington points out that in a recent GUARDaHEART antibody testing in Baldwin Hills Los Angeles County, it was discovered that the group aged 18 and under were tracked at a 19 percent infection rate, “significantly higher than in other groups.”

“I think what that says is that 40 to 60 people are asymptomatic, and you don’t get an accurate view of infections when only testing symptomatic people with the swab test. This data, especially when it shows asymptomatic infection in younger people, is critical in protecting public health. We’re learning that the infection rates are actually higher than expected. It is actually positive to learn that the virus, while it is very infectious, is not as infectious as the measles which is eight or nine times more infectious.”

Estrella Harrington, Founder of GUARDaHEART added that “No one should be turned away from testing because of financial issues. With hope of staunching the virus with a vaccine just over the horizon, and our continued fight against high infection rates here in California, we believe that expanding options for testing to every member of the community are critical tools for public health.”

Pastor Mack Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica said, “This year, Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica celebrates its 101st birthday and continues its commitment to serving the local community with their participation in providing this no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing with our partner, GUARDaHEART.”

“There is no better way to put faith into action than to protect the health of everyone in our community, including those at greatest risk during the pandemic: members of the African American, Latino and Native American communities, the elderly and those challenged by the economic realities of the pandemic. Knowledge is power and protection and we are proud to offer this service to all of our neighbors.”

To register for the upcoming event in Santa Monica and find additional testing opportunities throughout Southern California, visit www.GUARDaHEART.org.

GUARDaHEART is actively working with businesses, nonprofits and community organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties to provide additional, No-cost COVID-19 antibody testing to the public.

About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Visit www.guardaheart.org for more information.

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

About Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica

On August 10, 1920, the Calvary Baptist Church Santa Monica California held its first church service and has been a beacon in the Santa Monica community ever since. For over 101 years, Calvary has sought to serve an ever-evolving community and has been involved in the ongoing fight for civil rights for all who have been oppressed, even sponsoring a visit from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1961. To this day, Calvary continues a walk in love and faith to serve the Santa Monica community and beyond. The church motto underscores the unconditional, deliberate, embracing reminder that we are all partakers of God’s love, “One Love! One Faith! One Family! One Calvary!” www.calvarysantamonica.org

