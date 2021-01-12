Apply for the School Facilities Citizen Advisory Panel (SFCAP)

The State Board of Education is accepting applications for one open citizen position on the School Facilities Citizen Advisory Panel.

Purpose

The School Facilities Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) was formed in July 2006. The purpose of this committee is to maintain citizen oversight on issues pertaining to school facilities and funding for school construction and to advise and make recommendations to the OSPI regarding:

School facilities in areas such as appropriate use of construction management techniques value engineering, constructability review, building commissioning, and construction management, preparation and use of modifiable basic or standard plans.

Allocation, prioritization and distribution of funds for school plant facilities.

Planning by school districts specifically as it applies to the Study and Survey.

Joint planning and financing of educational facilities.

Capital fund aid by nonhigh school districts procedural requirements and provisions of law;

Determinations of remote and necessary schools.

Time Requirements

Initial training session with periodic updates; Generally quarterly meetings; next meeting will be scheduled for March or April 2021. Meetings to average 3- 6 hours in length; Review of pre-meeting materials; Travel time to meeting sites throughout the state (may require overnight lodging); Available to participate in ongoing email discussions; Available for ad hoc conference calls as needed. Available for Informational Quarterly Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meetings Meetings are currently being held remotely via Zoom. In-person meetings will resume when safe to do so.

Time and Travel Compensation

Lodging and meal per diem paid at state rates;

Private vehicle usage reimbursed at state rates.

Membership

Members are appointed by the State Board of Education in consultation with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. New appointments will be for a two-year renewable term. Membership is composed of:

One member of the State Board of Education

Two school district Directors (selected from a list provided by the Washington State School Directors Association)

Four additional citizen members (this recruitment is for a citizen position)

Desired Characteristics & Qualifications

Not current employee of a school district; Experience with schools or other government construction activities is beneficial but not necessary; Proven ability to participate in strategic/long-range planning; Readily adaptable to emerging issues and changes in focus or direction; Commitment to performing an advisory role in a collaborative setting; Willingness to balance current industry practices with results from new research to enhance perspectives and approaches to topics; Experience with or significant knowledge of education policy and practices; Ability to contribute or entertain creative proposals/solutions; Capacity to understand and apply basic principles of public financing and fiscal policy; Commitment to being understanding and respectful of state ethics rules, state law, agency rules and varied administrative processes and supportive of the adherence to them by all participants.

Additional Desired Characteristics

Dedication to the principle that all children deserve the very best educational experience possible; Respectful of others’ participation and contributions regardless of unique communication styles; Willingness to accept and abide by group decisions; Commitment to both confidentiality and transparency as appropriate; Understanding and appreciation of the fact that school facilities can be a primary if not sole positive focal point of many communities regardless of population sizes of the town or city; Respectful and supportive of the efforts of communities to develop and maintain unique educational programs related to local culture and industry (e.g. farming, construction, technology and other industries).

Application Procedure

Application Deadline: February 12, 2021

Please complete the online questionnaire. As part of the application you will be required to submit:

A statement describing your interest in the position and your qualifications

A brief resume

Two professional references

Affirmation that if appointed you commitment to attending and actively engaging in the meetings

Further Information

Committee web page: https://www.k12.wa.us/policy-funding/school-buildings-facilities/school-facilities

Enabling Legislation: RCW 28A.525.025

For questions regarding the appointment process please contact:

Parker Teed, Basic Education Manager State Board of Education Parker.Teed@k12.wa.us

For questions regarding the panel, meetings, or role advising the superintendent please contact:

Scott Black, Program Development Manager, School Facilities and Organization Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction Scott.Black@k12.wa.us