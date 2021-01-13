Movie Auctions Become the new go-to for Jeff "The Liquidator" fans in Covid Environment
Online auctions soar to new levels as collectors and movie buffs get a chance to buy rarely offered prop items and wardrobe.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hit shows such as Prison Break, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Under Wraps, and other popular tv-series and movies are now being sold at auctions vs the old fashion retail channel.
"During these hard times, we wanted to find a way to bring these rare, fun and collectable items to fans of the shows all over the world and online auctions just made sense," says Jeff Schwarz, also known as "The Liquidator", a Canadian reality star with his show running on Amazon Prime Video and Game TV.
Jeff and his team also take online auctions to a new level. He personally runs the auction while streaming live so he can interact with his fan base and entertain the buyers as they go through these rare items. For example, the coming movie set dec auction being held Saturday, January 16th features sought-after 1990's Lego, collectable antiques, and vintage musical instruments to name a few. There are over 750 lots available and buyers can be entertained from the comfort of their own home while picking up some deals on props that were used on movie sets.
The next online auction being held at the end of January will have some wild and crazy props from Sabrina The Teenage Witch, a hugely popular long-running TV series and movie which has a young girl finding out her aunts and herself are actually witches. The show follows her trials trying to ascertain how her witch's license works.
Some of the "over the top" props include massive wood gelatine, medieval furniture, iron lighting, scary pictures, and much more. "I feel very privileged to have relationships with studios and collectors that bring me these exceptional pieces to then pass on to serious collectors or just folks that want to own a cool item from their favorite show," Jeff The Liquidator continues. "Plus, it really is a lot of fun and something to hopefully lift people's spirits during Covid-19."
Auction Date & Time: Saturday, January 16. Starts 10AM PST
Location: Online
Details: Items can be shipped anywhere in the world
View and register: https://l.linklyhq.com/l/HOhg
About Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator
Jeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India, to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, United States and Central America. Jeff Schwarz has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator which is currently featuring on Amazon Prime Video and Game TV. The show ran in over 160 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers. Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival, Jeff's motto is to buy low, sell high and keep the goods moving.
